Lily Allen is not one to stay silent over political issues, and Donald Trump has certainly provided her with a lot of material.

As Trump prepares to take on the role as President of the United States of America, Allen shared a playlist she had put together to soundtrack the event.

Check out the playlist below:

Allen opens, rather wonderfully with 'Rasputin' by Bone M with the obvious line "Lover of the Russian queen" given new meaning, thanks to Trump's cosy relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Rihanna's "Russian Roulette" also makes an appearance.

R.E.M get a mention with their classic "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)", ditto LCD Soundsystem's "North American Scum", Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang", Frank Sinatra's "World War None!", Green Day's "American Idiot" and Carly Simon's "You're So Vain".

Allen's own song "The Fear", which tackles feelings of anxiety about the political and social goings-on in the world, makes an appearance, as does, of course, her song "Fuck You".

Much of the lineup for Trump's inauguration celebrations have already performed.

Jackie Evancho is set to sing the US national anthem at 12.18pm (5.18pm GMT), and the Inaugural Balls begin at 7pm (midnight GMT).