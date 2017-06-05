The One Love Manchester concert dedicated to the victims of the terror attacks in the city was filled with emotional moments, one of which saw Ariana Grande comforting a schoolgirl on stage as she cried.

The harmony choir from Parrs Wood High School, near Stockport, was invited to perform at the concert after they recorded their own version of Grande’s ‘My Everything’ to raise money for the victims of the 22 May terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Two of the students in the choir had been at Grande’s concert on the night of the attack, which saw 22 people killed and dozens injured.

On Sunday night, Grande joined the schoolchildren on stage and held hands with the choir’s soloist as they performed her song to the 50,000 strong-crowd at Old Trafford cricket ground.

When the young soloist began to cry during the song, Grande comforted and hugged her, which was applauded by the crowd.

The choir has raised over £5,000 for the victims of the Manchester attack through their JustGiving page.

Grande was joined by a number of British and American music stars for the benefit concert, from Take That and Robbie Williams to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry. A surprise appearance from Oasis’ Liam Gallagher saw the singer perform a rendition of ‘Live Forever’ with Coldplay before throwing his tambourine into the crowd.

Over £2m was raised for the We Love Manchester emergency fund through the concert, bringing the total money collected for the victims of the attacks and their families to more than £10m.