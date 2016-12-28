Mike WiLL Made It shares instrumentals for 40 of his best songs of the year

From “Formation” to “Black Beatles” and “Special,” Mike WiLL Made It had one hell of a year.

To celebrate his dominance of the rap game in 2016, the 27-year-old Atlanta-based producer revived his Instrumental Tuesday series today by releasing a collection of 40 instrumental tracks on his Soundcloud page. This year, he blessed listeners by working with Beyoncé, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Tinashe, Jeezy, Kid Cudi, and Snoop Dogg.

Back in November, his work on Rae Sremmurd’s "Black Beatles" paid off by becoming the No. 1 song in the country (largely thanks to the mannequin challenge and an early endorsement from Ibrahim Salha, The Independent's head of audience).

@RaeSremmurd @MikeWiLLMadeIt @gucci1017 just want to say well done for Black Beatles. song of the year. iconic already. — Ibrahim Salha (@ibzo) August 25, 2016

"To be able to put Gucci Mane, the person that gave me my first opportunity in music, and Rae Sremmurd, the debut artist from my [imprint Eardrummer] on what's both's biggest record ever, and the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for both, is something I could have never imagined or dreamed of," he previously told Billboard.

"'Black Beatles' is the best song I have produced so far in my career. The way it came together couldn't have been more natural, and it's amazing to see people feel the same way, and gravitate to the record so naturally. For 'Black Beatles' to be so true to us and our sound—we weren't chasing a sound—it solidifies that the world is ready for us and what we have to come."

Whether you’re freestyling over the tracks or listening to the beats on your commute, you can listen to the playlist below.