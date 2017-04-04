Music Box session #6 - Honeyblood

Honeyblood are one of my favourite bands right now so they were obviously at the top of my list for a Music Box session.

With their second album Babes Never Die the Scottish duo came back with a more distinct version of their DIY post-punk rock sound, maintaining that effortlessly cool 'do what you want' attitude.

It's a fantastic guitar album that stood out among the heavier, 90s alt-rock being put out by many of their contemporaries; with a more lo-fi approach Honeyblood have something that sounds altogether more authentic but just as good.

Singer Stina Tweeddale came down from Glasgow with her guitar to perform three tracks off Babes Never Die: the superb title track, ''Walking At Midnight', and a brilliant version of 'Sea Hearts'.

It's obviously a bit weird to play your music when you're used to having Cat Myers killing it on drums as well but Stina took it in her stride.

There's a beautiful echo on the guitar that works so well with her vocals, on 'Sea Hearts' she captures that carefree, almost-invincible feeling of being out on a night with your best friend (I love those 'hey hey's as well), while 'Walking At Midnight' came off wonderfully mysterious with the black backdrop.

Check out the session (above), and make sure you catch Honeyblood live: they're playing in the UK from 5 April, including a headline gig at Koko on 16 June. They're also playing Live at Leeds Festival on 29 April and Kendal Calling festival (27-30 July).

Thanks to: Honeyblood, Chris Cuff, Max Woollet, Fat Cat Records, The Independent video team