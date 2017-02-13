The biggest song of 2016 by two of music's biggest artists was snubbed in favour of two relative newcomers at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Drake and Rihanna's massive hit 'Work' lost out to 21 Pilot's 'Stressed Out' in what has to be one of the biggest upsets of the night - with the awards only just getting started.

21 Pilots arrived onstage to collect their awards without trousers, explaining how they got together and claiming their award was proof "anyone from anywhere can do anything".

'Work' by Rihanna ft. Drake was released as the lead single for her recent album Anti and accompanied by two different music videos.

By December 2016 it had sold more than 1.7 million copies in the US alone and was named as one of the best songs of 2016 by several prolific music publications.

It broke the record for the most streams in a single week, with 2.056 million streams.

'Stressed Out' by 21 Pilots - released in 2015 - centres around nostalgia for childhood, relationships and the pressures of being an adult.

