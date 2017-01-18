21 Savage signs with Epic Records

In a new, wide-ranging interview, 21 Savage revealed that he has signed a deal with Epic Records.

The 24-year-old Atlanta rapper sat down with the Rap Radar Podcast to discuss his reluctance to collaborate with other rappers, his relationship with Drake, and why he signed to Epic Records. Find the highlights of the interview below.

Why he doesn’t want to collab with other rappers:

A lot of n****s take it too far, like, this is just business. We can come together, do a song, that don't mean I have to look at you like my friend, 'cause I know n****s is fake. A lot of these n****s ain't real so I don't expect that from them. 'Ey, you hot, I'm hot, let's do a song, we gon' make this motherf***ing [money], know what I'm saying?

On his relationship with Drake, who purchased him a Ferrari on his birthday:

We been f***in' with each other before Slaughter King even came out. Drake genuine. I feel like he's a genuine person.

And why he chose to sign with L.A. Reid’s label, Epic Records:

Because he's black. He's probably the last black CEO. Why not? He'll understand me before anyone else.

Listen to Rap Radar’s full interview with 21 Savage here.