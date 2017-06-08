4:44 isn't a new Jay Z album but a film starring Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong'o

When Tidal-branded billboards saying simply '4:44' popped up around New York City this week, many speculated that we could be about to get a new Jay Z album.

A commercial for the project that aired during last night's NBA Finals suggests otherwise though, consisting of a black and white film trailer in which Mahershala Ali plays a boxer and Danny Glover his coach.

A card at the end reveals Lupita Nyong'o will feature too, making it a trio of Oscar winners.

The trailer doesn't exactly give a lot away in terms of narrative or tone, but given the 4:44 film will exclusively come out through Tidal music must still be at its core.

A Jay Z visual album? A visual album for a different artist? An 8 Mile-esque musical? Tidal are remaining tight lipped.

