Adele opened the Grammys with a rendition of "Hello", performed to an adoring live audience.

After a very brief wobble in the opening notes she threw herself into the chorus, hitting the bigger notes with fierce intensity and delivering the raw feeling of both the lyrics and the instrumentation.

Adele is up for five awards tonight, including for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Watch her performance below:

Earlier she won two Grammys, for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Hello") and for Best Pop Vocal album.

This year's Grammys performance is a markedly different one to her show in 2016 where she gave a flat delivery of "All I Ask" - she clearly felt as though this was her chance for redemption and hasn't let it go to waste.

Her 2016 show was blamed on poor sound quality at the Staples Center in LA (seemingly updated), including one moment where her microphone cut out.

Stay up with The Independent's Culture team for more rolling coverage of the 2017 Grammy Awards here.