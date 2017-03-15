Adele has a secret Twitter account for her non-PR-approved thoughts

Adele will say anything on stage won’t she. She’ll pause during ‘Hello’ to tell the crowd how she reheats tea in the microwave or about the time she shat on a hen.

It’s weird, then, that her tweets are very clean and nice and uncontroversial and retweetable.

If it seems like they’re actually written/approved by her PR team, it’s because they are.

“I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time,” she told an audience at a concert in Australia. “So they took that privilege away from me.”

Ah Emma ❤️

And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u84R9Lwqce — Adele (@Adele) February 27, 2017

She’s found a workaround, though.

“I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management.”

Queue an enormous fan search for her dummy account, which will undoubtedly involve more personnel and more thorough research than the entire Brexit process.