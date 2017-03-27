As Adele’s record-breaking world tour finishes, many fans have questioned whether the 28-year-old will ever tour again.

Speaking at her last scheduled concert before a duo of shows titled The Finale at Wembley Stadium this Summer, the singer seemingly hinted this could be the end.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at – applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she told the sodden New Zealand audience, according to a local paper.

“I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

Adele also admitted that the reason she embarked on such an extensive tour was to understand why other major artists spend so much time on the road, adding: "It's changed my life. I understand why I do it.”

Last year, reports detailed how Adele wants to prioritise raising her son Angelo rather than playing music around the world. “She has brought him everywhere with her on tour but as he is starting school next year, he won't be able to join her anymore,” The Sun reported at the time.

While in New Zealand, the singer paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster attacks, dedicating the song “Make You Feel My Love” to the people who lost their lives in the atrocity.