Alex Turner was born on this day in 1986.
The Arctic Monkeys frontman has been writing his particular brand of acerbic song lyrics for 11 years now
Selecting his greatest lyrics is no small task - but we’ve gone ahead and done it anyway. Happy birthday, Mr Turner.
Whatever people Say I Am That’s What I’m Not
I want to see you take the jackpot out the fruit machine / And put it all back in / You’ve got to understand that you can never be the bandit, no - The View from the Afternoon
Your name isn’t Rio but I don’t care for the sand - I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
Have you been drinking, son? / You don’t look old enough too me / I’m sorry, officer, is there a certain age you’re supposed to be? ‘cause nobody told me - Riot Van
But this lad at the side drinking a Smirnoff Ice came and paid for her Tropical Reef - Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secure
I’ve seen your frown and it’s like looking down the barrel of a gun / And it goes off - Mardy Bum
She don’t do major credit cards / I doubt she does receipts / it’s all not quite legitimate - When the Sun Goes Down
Last night what we talked about / It made so much sense / But now the haze has ascended / It don’t make no sense anymore - From the Ritz to the Rubble
And it don’t take no Sherlock Holmes / To see it’s a little different around here - A Certain Romance
Favourite Worst Nightmare
Assuming that all things are equal / Who’d want to be men of the people / When there’s people like you? - Teddy Picker
You took a left off Last Laugh Lane - Fluorescent Adolescent
And I hope you’re holding hands by New Year’s Eve - Only Ones Who Know
Perhaps ‘fuck off’ might be too kind - Do Me a Favour
And we’re struggling with the notion that it’s life not film - This House is a Circus
Dorothy was right though - Old Yellow Bricks
It seems like once again you’ve had to greet me with goodbye / I’m always just about to go and spoil the surprise / Take my hands off of your eyes too soon - 505
Humbug
The way you keep me in pursuit / Sharpen the heel of your boot / And you press it in my chest and you make me wheeze / Then to my knees you do promote me - Dangerous Animals
I smelt your scent on the seatbelt / And kept my shortcuts to myself - Cornerstone
Tell me where’s your hiding place / I’m worried I’ll forget your face / And I’ve asked everyone / I’m beginning to think I imagined you all along - Cornerstone
And after you have dabbed the patch / you’ll grieve and then proceed to scratch / The varnish off that newly added calmness / So as not to raise any alarms too soon - Dance Little Liar
He became laughter’s assassin surely after he showed you what it was - The Jeweller’s Hands
Submarine EP
Tell me how can I put you off when you’re a matter of urgency? - Glass in the Park
It’s like you’re trying to get to heaven in a hurry / But the queue was shorter than you thought it’d be / And the doorman says you need to get a wristband - It’s Hard to Get Around the Wind
Any man who wasn’t led away into the other room / Stood pretending / That something in your magnetism hadn’t just made him drop / Whoever’s hand it was that he was holding - Stuck on the Puzzle
I heard an unhappy ending / It sort of sounds like you leaving - Piledriver Waltz
If you’re gonna try and walk on water make sure you wear your comfortable shoes - Piledriver Waltz
Suck It and See
In an unusual place when you’re feeling far away / She does what the night does to the day - She’s Thunderstorms
And did you ever get the feeling / That these were things she said before? / Her steady hands may well have done / The devil’s pedicure - The Hellcat spangled Shalalala
Been watching cowboy films / on gloomy afternoons / - All My Own Stunts
Don’t worry, I’m sure that you’re still breaking hearts / With the efficiency that only youth can harness - Love is a Laserquest
Do you look into the mirror to remind yourself you’re there / Or has somebody’s goodnight kisses got that covered? - Love is a Laserquest
You’re rarer than a can of Dandelion & Burdock / And those other girls they’re just post-mix Lemonade - Suck It and See
AM
Been wondering if your heart’s still open / And if so I wanna know what time it shuts - Do I Wanna Know?
She's a silver lining climbing on my desire - R U Mine?
She’s got a Barbarella silver swimsuit / And when she needs to shelter from reality / She takes a dip in my daydreams - Arabella
Sunglasses indoors / Par for the course / Lights in the floor / Sweat on the walls - No 1 Party Anthem
But that place on memory lane you like still looks the same / But something about it’s changed - Fireside
Singles / EPs / B-sides
Oh, and she thinks she’s the one / But she’s just one in twenty-four - No Buses
It seems as we become the winners / You lose a bit of summat / And half wonder if you want it all - Despair in the Departure Lounge
They left before the lights came on / Because they didn’t want to ruin / What it was that was brewin’ / Before they absolutely had to - Leave Before the Lights Come On
We’re either shouting or we’re shagging / Locked in tempestuous phase - Too Much to Ask
Although those shoes affect your step / Don’t forget whose legs you’re on - Don’t Forget Whose Legs You’re On
I can feign excitement fluidly as solid as I can busk shock - Fright Lined Dining Room
Nice try / You cannot turn away but nice try / Turns your legs to little building blocks / And with his index finger flicks you on your socks - Catapult
The Last Shadow Puppets
He’s worried she’s waiting in his dreams / To drag him back to the meeting place / His love had left him there - Meeting Place, The Age of the Understatement
The colourama in your eyes / It takes me on a moonlight drive - Aviation, Everything You’ve Come to Expect
So what’s the wish? He’ll make it come true / As simple as a line out of a doo wop tune - Miracle Aligner, Everything You’ve Come to Expect
And as your shrinking figure blows a kiss / I’ll catch and smash it on my lips - Sweet Dreams TN, Everything You’ve Come to Expect
You’re the first day of spring with a septum piercing - Sweet Dreams TN, Everything You’ve Come to Expect
