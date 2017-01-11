Anderson .Paak’s band, The Free Nationals, will release their debut album this year

The Free Nationals will be releasing their debut album this year, singer and drummer Anderson .Paak announced on Twitter Tuesday night, following up his highly successful 2016.

Last year, the 30-year-old dropped his fantastic solo album Malibu in early January, earning himself a Grammy nom in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category. He’s also up for the Best New Artist award in the ceremony.

But ever since .Paak collaborated with Dr. Dre on the hip-hop mogul's third studio album, Compton, the lives of each band member have drastically changed.

Guitarist Jose Serrano of Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals performs at the inaugural Panorama Music Festival on July 23, 2016 in New York City. Courtesy of Garrett Clare



“Man, I mean its like a chain reaction, Anderson getting all that attention and like its been ridiculous, all the press, the people like went from no one really cared to now everybody gives a, everyone cares now,” guitarist Jose Serrano told A Nation of Billions last March.

“Dre’s a West Coast legend, there’s no denying that so for him to like sign off on Breezy its like, its ridiculous I can’t even put it in words sometimes, its hard to explain. We’re riding the wave you know, the Malibu wave, the Venice wave—it’s all one big thing, we’re doing it, we’re living it.”

So far, it looks like 2017 will be a big year for The Free Nationals. Recently, Bruno Mars surprised fans by announcing that .Paak and the his four-member band would be opening for him on the European leg of the 24k Magic World Tour. Stay tuned for more info on The Free National’s debut LP.