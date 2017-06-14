Anita Pallenberg, the actor and model who was a muse to the Rolling Stones, has died aged 73.

Her death was announced on Instagram by her friend, the actress Stella Schnabel, who said she "never met a woman quite like her". Her cause of death is currently unknown.

"Go in peace my Roman mother," she wrote.

"Go in peace my Roman mother," she wrote.

Pallenberg - dubbed 'the original rock chick' by The Independent - was born in Rome in 1944, to German and Italian parents. She began her career as a model and spent time at Andy Warhol's Factory during the 1960s.

She met Stones guitarist Brian Jones in 1965. This led to a relationship which she said quickly turned violent - she left him two years later for fellow Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

She was rumoured to have had an affair with Sir Mick Jagger while they were shooting the 1970 film Performance together, although she always denied it.

Pallenberg arriving with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger (left) and guitarist Keith Richards at London Airport, 1968 ( Getty )

The band's one-time PA Jo Bergman said that she had a "profound" influence on the band. She sang backing vocals on their classic track 'Sympathy for the Devil', and Jagger was said to have remixed tracks on their 1968 record Beggars Banquet based on her feedback.

"She almost single-handedly engineered a cultural revolution in London by bringing together the Stones and the jeunesse dorée," Marianne Faithfull - with whom Pallenberg appeared in the BBC sitcom wrote in her autobiography, Faithfull.

"The Stones came away with a patina of aristocratic decadence that served as a perfect counterfoil to the raw roots blues of their music. This… transformed the Stones from pop stars into cultural icons."

In his autobiography, Richards described Pallenberg as a "very strong" woman who was "extremely bright" and "a great beauty".

They had three children together, one of whom died during infancy, and separated in 1980.

In 1994 she gained a degree in fashion from Central Saint Martins and worked with Vivienne Westwood.

She is survived by her children Marlon and Angela, and her five grandchildren.