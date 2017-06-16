Arcade Fire finally release new song 'Creature Comfort' following storming live renditions

Arcade Fire have released yet another new track from their upcoming record.

'Creature Comfort' is the second new song the Montreal collective have officially dropped this month following the announcement of fifth record Everything Now.

The band first debuted the song during their headline set at Barcelona festival Primavera Sound where it stood tall as one of their greatest live tracks alongside fan favourites 'Wake Up,' 'No Cars Go' and 'Neighbourhood #3 Power Out.'

Arcade Fire dropped the track after teasing fans with a fictitious ad for 'Creature Comfort Cereal' which they placed around Dublin for fans to find ahead of their show at Malahide Castle.

You can listen to the track below.



Having already released 'Everything Now,' Win Butler and company are yet to officially release 'Signs of Life' which they've been inducting into set lists also comprised of rare tracks 'Neon Bible,' 'Windowsill' and 'Suburban War.'

Everything Now will be released 28 July.