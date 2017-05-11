Arctic Monkeys fans are hopeful that a new album announcement is imminent following intensifying speculation that the band are back in the studio recording new music.

Following on from previous reports that the band had reunited in Sheffield to work on their sixth record last Christmas, a series of new photos shared o social media has sent a shockwave of excitement through the fandom.

One such photo was shared by drummer Matt Helders showing off a drumkit surrounded by microphones.

Meat & Potatoes // Leica M6 // #portra400 #35mm A post shared by Matt Helders (@cautioushorse) on May 8, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT



Only last month did photographer Daniele Cavalli post photos of lead singer Alex Turner recording a piano take.

Mormorando Magnificenza A post shared by THIS FEED FEELS GOOD AT NIGHT (@danielecavalli) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

The latest Arctic Monkeys record, AM, became the Sheffield-hailing band's fifth consecutive number one upon its release in September 2013.

Just last year, Turner reunited with Miles Kane to release a second Last Shadow Puppets record which they toured across Europe throughout the summer.

Last month marked the tenth anniversary of their sophomore album Favourite Worst Nightmare - you can read our retrospective here.