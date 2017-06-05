Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert to those affect by the terrorist attack less than two weeks ago was an emotional affair for all involved.

Across the three hours the concert took place, over £2 million was donated by the public, all proceeds going towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and Red Cross.

Thanks to the phenomenal figure, the total collected by the fund has topped £10 million, with more money still pouring in.

Mike Adamson of The Red Cross told the Associated Press: "We expect to raise another one and half million pounds from ticket sales tonight and then further funding from the TV rights and merchandising.”

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Performers at the star-studded concert included Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, and Mac Miller. The event — which sold out within 20 minutes — took place at Manchester’s 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

Earlier on in the week, Grande visited victims of the tragic attacks in hospital, the 23-year-old telling them: ”I’m so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well"

Donate to the We Love Manchester fund here.