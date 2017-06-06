Ariana Grande 'releasing Somewhere Over The Rainbow cover' to raise money for Manchester victims

Ariana Grande triumphant One Love Manchester benefit concert was an emotional affair for all involved, many tears being shed by audience members and performers alike.

Perhaps the most moving moment came during Grande’s last song, a rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in tribute to the 22 who died in a terror attack.

The singer will reportedly be releasing a cover version of the Judy Garland classic soon to raise more funds for the those affected by the tragic Manchester attack.

A source told The Sun: “Ariana’s team are working out behind the scenes what is necessary for the song to be released.

“But everyone’s confident there won’t be anything stopping it getting out there and continuing to help those affected by the tragedy.”

Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert

Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Money raised by the track will go towards the British Red Cross’s We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, the same charity money from the concert went to.

While the concert took place, over £2 million was donated to the fund, raising the total money taken to over £10 million.

Artists who played the concert include Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, and Mac Miller. The event — which sold out within 20 minutes — took place at Manchester’s 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

All proceeds will go towards helping those affected by the bombing that took place following Grande’s Manchester Arena concert on the 22 May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured following the terrorist attack.

Earlier on in the week, Grande visited victims of the tragic attacks in hospital, the 23-year-old telling them: ”I’m so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well.”

Donate to the We Love Manchester fund here.