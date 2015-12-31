Every year, the streets ring with the same lilting song. Sweet, nostalgic, hopeful; "Auld Lang Syne" has become an absolute tradition in New Year's Eve celebrations.



And so, we sing. Or, at least, we sing the first couple of lines and politely mumble the rest into our champagne glasses. Despite its vast popularity, it's a song that very few people can actually recite the entirety of.

The song, of course, derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns; now set to the tune of a traditional folk song. Burns never intended his work to act as a farewell to the old year; it's a piece which partially reproduces, partially originally pens an older folk tune. He originally sent the piece to the Scots Musical Museum with a note, "The following song, an old song, of the olden times, and which has never been in print, nor even in manuscript until I took it down from an old man."

The phrase "for auld lang syne" essentially boils down to "for (the sake of) old times". It's a work which essentially calls for the preservation of our oldest, dearest friendships; perhaps observed in the reflective quality of New Year's Eve itself. A time when people come together to recall past joys and sorrows, specifically those spent in each other's company.

Now, there are several variations of what's sung on New Year's Eve; first off, we've printed Burns' original Scots verse if you want to keep things authentic. Below that, a simplified English translation.

Burns' original Scots verse

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and auld lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

for auld lang syne,

we’lltak' a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.



And surely ye’ll be your pint-stoup!

and surely I’ll be mine!

And we’ll tak' a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS



We twa hae run about the braes,

and pou’d the gowans fine;

But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,

sin' auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We twa hae paidl’d in the burn,

frae morning sun till dine;

But seas between us braid hae roar’d

sin' auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!

and gie's a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll tak' a right gude-willie waught,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS





English translation

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we'll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

and surely I’ll buy mine!

And we'll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS