Banksy identity 'accidentally revealed by Goldie' during interview

Goldie appears to have let slip Banksy's 'real identity' after he spoke about him in a new interview.

The DJ was ranting about how the art world had cashed in on graffiti, despite the art form still being tarnished with negative associations.

Appearing on Scroobius Pip's weekly Distraction Pieces podcast, Goldie said: "Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write Banksy on it and we're sorted. We can sell it now...

"No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over."

After he mentioned 'Robert', Goldie paused for a few seconds before changing the subject.

Reports claim that this appears to suggest Banksy is Robert Del Naja, a member of Massive Attack.

Del Naja, also known as 3D, is a friend of Goldie and they worked as graffiti artists in the same circles during the late 80's.

1/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park "Seagull Attack" by Banksy sits near the entrance, proved to be a bit of a photo opportunity, a taxidermied seagull perches on the other side of the bench Reuters

2/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park The Bill Barminski - Cardboard security entrance, visitors must first get through security to enter the park. This can include being searched, emptying bags and even being instructed to touch your toes. Reuters

3/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park Dismaland opened to the general public this weekend and everyone seems to be talking about it. Many have speculated whether long queues and website crashing issues are purposeful in order to make Dismaland that little bit more dismal. Reuters

4/13 The Bill Barminski - Cardboard security entrance, visitors must first get through security to enter the park. This can include being searched, emptying bags and even being instructed to touch your toes. Reuters

5/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park Visitors are handed their very own guide to the park inside, featuring the names of the installations and show-times. On the front it brands Dismaland "the UK's most disappointing visitor attraction". Reuters

6/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park An overview of the park, set on the former site of Tropicana. Tropicana was closed in the 1990's and since then has had rumours of regeneration. The exhibition will be the first major event on site since its heyday as a seaside attraction. Reuters

7/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park "Topple the anvil and win the anvil" - just one of the many disappointing games visitors can try their hand at. Reuters

8/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park "What its really like to be a princess" the scene of Cinderella hanging lifeless outside her pumpkin carriage as paparazzi surround it inside the castle in the center of the park. A dark reference to the death of Princess Diana. Reuters

9/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park Mushroom Cloud made of Cotton by Artist Dietrich Wegner Reuters

10/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park A twist on theme park boating games the white cliffs of dover provide a backdrop to boats of migrants and faceless bodies float in the black water. Reuters

11/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park "Killer Whale jumping from a toilet" a piece by Banksy as a reference to the treatment of orca's in seaworld parks. Reuters

12/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park In classic Banksy style he applies his stencilling technique to a mural named "woman showering" when talking about the exhibition Banksy declared that he was aiming for something very different to street art. Reuters

13/13 A Look Inside Dismaland Bemusement Park Another piece by banksy looms above a lake referencing Jeffrey Archer Reuters

Journalist Craig Williams carried out a five-month investigation last year and concluded that Del Naja was behind the movement.

He claimed that Banksy was not one person but instead a team of street artists, with Del Naja as the ringleader.

Del Naja denied this, saying it would be "a good story but sadly not true".

"Wishful thinking, I think," he said. "He is a mate as well. He's been to some of the gigs. It's purely a matter of logistics and coincidence, nothing more than that."

However, fans believe that Goldie's apparent slip-up confirms Del Naja's involvement.

Banksy murals have frequently appeared in locations where Massive Attack have recently played.

For instance, in April 2003 Banksy's work appeared in Melbourne, where the band had played a month before.

According to Williams' investigation, six Banksy murals were reported in San Francisco on 1 May 2010. Massive Attack had played two nights in the city that April.

Banksy provided the foreward to Del Naja's book 3D and the Art of Massive Attack, which was released last year.