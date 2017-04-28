Bastille are set to perform an intimate show at London's Union Chapel for homelessness charity Streets of London, which helps people get off the streets and "leave homelessness behind for good".

The gig, which takes place on 22 May, will see the band play a stripped-back set with a string quartet - with support coming from artist Billy Bragg and special guests.

Initial tickets for the event sold out within 45 minutes of Bastille announcing it on their Facebook page - a ballot for the remaining 100 tickets is now open [click here to enter].

To enter, fans just need to make a donation of £5 - in return for which they'll be in with a chance of winning one of the remaining 50 pairs of tickets for the event whilst also raising money for charity.

Frontman Dan Smith, who is an ambassador of the charity, said: "We are beyond excited to be playing this special one-off show at The Union Chapel in support of Streets of London.

"I’m honoured to be an ambassador for this charity and try to help champion the life-changing work they’re doing amongst the homeless and vulnerable in London. We’re so excited to be playing a show alongside the incredible Billy Bragg who we admire so much, at a venue that we’ve always wanted to play."

Streets of London Director Ian Steuart Fothringham added: "The number of people sleeping rough in London has nearly trebled in the last ten years.

"These are some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in our society, and it’s vital that they can access the support they need to get off the streets.

"Streets of London provides funding to projects that give homeless people the support they need to turn their lives around. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the artists for supporting our work and helping to bring attention to this important cause."

About the ballot:

Entry does not automatically entitle applicants to tickets but a chance to win a pair of tickets. The ballot can be entered multiple times. Successful ballot winners will be notified of their win by Monday 15 May and will receive an e-ticket with the applicant’s name printed on.

You must present ID matching the applicant’s name upon arrival. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone who cannot produce matching ID to the name on the ticket. Entry is strictly 14+, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.