Benedict Cumberbatch might be one of the world’s most popular actors, but few of his gazillions of fans had suspected that he could sing.

So it was that David Gilmour fans had a huge surprise when the Oscar nominee joined him on stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night for a rendition of “Comfortably Numb” from Pink Floyd’s classic 1979 album The Wall.

“Who knew he could sing?” Gilmour joked before letting Cumberbatch take over the vocals for the section originally sung by Roger Waters, who left the band in 1985. He follows David Bowie, who memorably performed the same part in the same iconic venue a decade ago.

In fact, Cumberbatch has not kept his singing talent secret, having recorded “Can’t Keep It Inside” for 2013’s August: Osage County starring Meryl Streep. He is also an open lover of music, regularly popping up at gigs in between filming, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing their surprise on social media.

“This may be the most random collaboration I have ever seen live,” said one fan, while another simply wrote “No sh*t Sherlock”.

Gilmour’s 5-day residency at the Royal Albert Hall has been in support of his latest album Rattle That Lock. It comes to an end on Friday.

Elsewhere, Cumberbatch has finished filming the fourth series of Sherlock, with the upcoming titles revealed earlier this week. It is expected to air on 1 January.