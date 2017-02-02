Coachella producers were reportedly surprised by Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, too

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy Wednesday, informing the public that she and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

If you were surprised by the news, it looks like you weren’t alone. TMZ is reporting that the top executives at AEG Live, the folks behind Coachella, had “no idea” that the queen was expecting prior to her announcement.

“The show will go on. She'll just borrow Dave Grohl's big chair,“ the anonymous source joked, referring to when the rockstar broke his foot in summer 2015 and performed on a Game of Thrones inspired chair.

Beyoncé is reportedly between four and five months pregnant and is scheduled to headline Coachella in April. It’s currently unclear exactly how this will affect the annual music festival.

The Independent has reached out to AEG representatives for comment.