  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Coachella producers were reportedly surprised by Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, too

The pop megastar is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
Beyonce-JayZ-Cleveland-Cavaliers.jpg
Beyoncé and Jay Z attend Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy Wednesday, informing the public that she and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

If you were surprised by the news, it looks like you weren’t alone. TMZ is reporting that the top executives at AEG Live, the folks behind Coachella, had “no idea” that the queen was expecting prior to her announcement. 

“The show will go on. She'll just borrow Dave Grohl's big chair,“ the anonymous source joked, referring to when the rockstar broke his foot in summer 2015 and performed on a Game of Thrones inspired chair.

Beyoncé is reportedly between four and five months pregnant and is scheduled to headline Coachella in April. It’s currently unclear exactly how this will affect the annual music festival.

The Independent has reached out to AEG representatives for comment.