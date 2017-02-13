Solange Knowles appears to have thrown some shade at the 59th Grammy Awards after her sister Beyonce was snubbed for the biggest awards of the night.

Right after Adele received both Best Record and Best Album, the artist shared a link to Frank Ocean's post about the awards ceremony, appearing to agree with his view that the Grammys is still struggling to be relevant and acknowledge modern music in all its diversity.

"Waddup Frank," she wrote in the tweet.

Ocean wrote the post after Grammy Awards producers Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild gave an interview where they discussed what they called his "faulty" performance at the 2013 awards.

In an impassioned piece, Ocean hit back at them for giving Album of the Year to Taylor Swift's 1989 and not to Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly in 2016.

Grammys 2017: Adele beats Beyonce to album of the year

"If you're up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I'm all for it," he wrote.

Ocean, Kanye West and Drake all sat out of the Grammys in a protest against a lack of diversity among its nominees - believing that the ceremony does not fairly represent black or younger artists.

Ocean didn't even bother submitting his 2016 albums - Endless and Blonde - for consideration, explaining: "That institution certainly has nostalgic impotance. It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."

Of this year's nominees, Beyonce, Rihanna and Drake were the only artists of colour nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year or Record of the Year, and all of them were snubbed in favour of white artists.