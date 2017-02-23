Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, will no longer headline Coachella this year. She will now headline the festival in 2018.

Festival organisers announced the singer’s decision on Thursday afternoon following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the later stages of her pregnancy.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” organisers wrote in a statement.

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

It’s currently unclear who will take the 35-year-old megastar’s spot. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in April.

The British band will perform on 14 and 21 April while the To Pimp A Butterfly artist will top the bill on 16 and 23 April.

Beyonce performed at the Grammys earlier in February where she took home two awards, Best Video for 'Formation' and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade.