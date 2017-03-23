  1. Culture
Beyoncé FaceTimes with teenage cancer patient in touching video

Friends had campaigned to reach Beyonce and get her on the phone with Ebony Banks

Beyonce FaceTimes with a teenage cancer patient Instagram

Beyoncé fulfilled the wish of a teenager with cancer by surprising her with a FaceTime phone call. 

Ebony Banks, a senior high school student at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas, has a rare form of stage four cancer. 

Knowing that her dream was to meet Beyoncé, Ebony's friends set up a social media campaign using the hastag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE in the hope of attracting the singer's attention. 

 

"Beyoncé is one of her idols," fellow student Karina Gutierrez told local ABC affiliate KTRK-TV at the time. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get [her] attention.

Ebony (whose friends call her Ebob) has a rare form of stage four cancer (Twitter/Christine Dobbyn)

"We love Ebony. You don't really know what can happen with cancer. You don't know if it's going to go away or come back. It's a scary thought."

A few days after the hashtag trended, the Formation artist, who is currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z, surprised the student with the call. 

In a heartwarming exchange that appeared on Beyoncé fan pages, Ebony is seen lying in a hospital bed saying "I love you dancing" to which the artist replies: "I love you."

The school's social media account tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who helped #ebobmeetsbeyonce @Beyonce."

