Beyoncé fulfilled the wish of a teenager with cancer by surprising her with a FaceTime phone call.

Ebony Banks, a senior high school student at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas, has a rare form of stage four cancer.

Knowing that her dream was to meet Beyoncé, Ebony's friends set up a social media campaign using the hastag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE in the hope of attracting the singer's attention.

"Beyoncé is one of her idols," fellow student Karina Gutierrez told local ABC affiliate KTRK-TV at the time. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get [her] attention.

Ebony (whose friends call her Ebob ) has a rare form of stage four cancer (Twitter/Christine Dobbyn )

"We love Ebony. You don't really know what can happen with cancer. You don't know if it's going to go away or come back. It's a scary thought."

A few days after the hashtag trended, the Formation artist, who is currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z, surprised the student with the call.

In a heartwarming exchange that appeared on Beyoncé fan pages, Ebony is seen lying in a hospital bed saying "I love you dancing" to which the artist replies: "I love you."

The school's social media account tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who helped #ebobmeetsbeyonce @Beyonce."