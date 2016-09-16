Bon Iver fans, your time has finally come, with tickets to see Justin Vernon’s critically-acclaimed band going on sale at 9am this morning.

Following a brief US stint, the Grammy-winning indie folk group behind the stunning For Emma, Forever Ago will bring their new album 22, A Million to the UK next year.

Dates are scheduled for London, Blackpool and Edinburgh and you can click on these links to buy tickets:

10 February - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

12 February - Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

13 February - Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

15 February - London, Roundhouse

16 February - London, Roundhouse

19 February - London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

22, A Million is Bon Iver’s first new record since 2011’s self-titled release. It is due out on 30 September, with new songs “22 (OVER S??N)”, “10dEAThbREast??” and “33 ‘GOD’” already available to stream and download.

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information.

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets.