Bon Iver have announced that their upcoming European tour has been cancelled, along with a scheduled appearance by Justin Vernon on A Prairie Home Companion.

Posting the news on their official Twitter account, the band said that tickets for the tour would be refunded, with no plans to reschedule any of the missed tour dates.

The statement read: "For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on 22 January, 2017, and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon's scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on 14 January 2017.

It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

"All tickets for the European tour will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

"Our deepest apologies to all our fans. We will be back."

The Bon Iver tour was planned to follow the release of the band's recent album 22, A Million, which received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Scheduled gigs included two at The Roundhouse in London along with three dates at the Eventim Apollo and O2 Academy Brixton.