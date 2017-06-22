The charity cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', released to raise money for the Grenfell Tower victims, has scored the biggest first day of sales of any single this decade.

Official Charts Company data shows that the single is set to claim the No.1 spot on the Official Singles Chart this week, following its release on 21 June.

Some of the biggest artists in the UK contributed vocals to an all-star rendition of the Simon & Garfunkel classic.

Robbie Williams, Stormzy, Craig David, Dan Smith from Bastille, Paloma Faith, Emili Sande, Roger Daltry and James Blunt are just some of the voices you can hear on the song.

Plans to record it were announced just a day after the fire occured, when Simon Cowell - who organised the recording - said he had also donated £100,000 of his own money.

"You kind of think, what can I do?" he said. "Do you donate some money and I was thinking, well maybe we could do a little more than that, and that;s

The single has already shifted 120,000 across downloads and streaming equivalent sales, outperforming its nearest rival 'Despacito' - the Spanish-language track ft. Justin Bieber, by 40,000 copies.

Money raised from the single is going towards the London Community Foundation. Donations can also been contributed at artistsforgrenfell.com.