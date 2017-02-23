The human species is terribly cruel and heartless, yet no amount of guilt is going to stop us from laughing at people falling over.

Especially when that brutal comedy is made all the more irresistible when said person is dressed like a giant glowing house, bopping along as Katy Perry performs her newest single 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the 2017 Brit Awards, before abruptly walking straight off the end of the stage and into the crowd.

Yes, the new Left Shark has arrived. And it's more beautiful and tragic and wonderful as ever.

Perry staged an even more overtly political performance than her Grammys tribute to Senator Elizabeth Warren, by amassing a swarm of dancing white houses and two skeletons towering over them all - holding hands and dressed exactly like Donald Trump and Theresa May.

One puppet sported a long red tie, while the other was dressed in a red skirt suit; mirroring last month's meeting between the two political figures. in which they were photographed briefly clutching hands.

Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm (Official) ft. Skip Marley

After vocally campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Perry's latest single certainly bears a political edge, with the 'Chained to the Rhythm' music video taking place in a dystopian theme park. On the track, Perry sings: “Are we crazy? Living our lives through a lens, trapped in our white-picket fence, like ornaments, so comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble, so comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble.”