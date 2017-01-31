Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will co-host the Brit Awards after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out of the ceremony, it has been announced.

The presenters of two of the biggest rival singing competitions - The Voice and The X Factor, will team up for the music event held at London's O2 Arena.

Bublé had to drop his presenting role after his three-year-old son was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Willis, who has three children, said: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the best wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time.

"I'm a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the Brits. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud."

O'Leary added: "Michael is an effortless showman, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill. But it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the Brits.

Brits chairman Jason Iley said that Bublé could host a future Brits event. "Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future."

The Brits take place on 22 February at the O2 Arena. See the full list of nominees here.