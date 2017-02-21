Artists, managers, label bosses and music fans are gearing up for one of the biggest nights for the UK music industry.

The Brit Awards take place tomorrow night (22 February) and will feature performances and tributes from the likes of Skepta, Katy Perry and The 1975.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

When are the Brit Awards?

The Brits take place on Wednesday 22 February at London's O2 Arena.

Who is presenting?

Ant and Dec have been replaced by X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary and The Voice presenter Emma Willis.

Michael Buble was originally scheduled to host the awards show but had to pull out after his son became ill.

Willis said of taking on the role: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the best wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time.:

O'Leary added: "Michael is such an effortless showman, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill. But it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the Brits."

How do I vote for Brit Award nominees?

You can vote via the official Brits website for British Artist Video. Voting for the British Breakthrough Act award is now closed.

Who is performing?

Ed Sheeran is set to play at the ceremony along with Katy Perry, Little Mix, Bruno Mars, Skepta, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande and Little Mix.

How can I watch?

The Brit Awards will be aired on ITV at 7.30pm.

You can follow live updates on social media via the award ceremony's official Twitter handle, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

If you're not in the UK you can watch it livestreamed on YouTube with presenter/vlogger Caspar Lee.

Check out the full list of awards nominees here.