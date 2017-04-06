Israeli election date moved 'to avoid clash with Britney Spears concert'

Britney Spears is reportedly the reason for why a forthcoming Israeli election has been delayed.

The pop artist is scheduled to perform at a concert in the country on 3 July, which was the same day as the primary for the Israeli Labour Party.

However the election is now going to take place the following day, on 4 April.

A statement released by the party said: "The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on 3 July, 2017."

Jerusalem Online reports that the change took place due to a "major event" in Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park - which would presumably cause disruptions in the city centre and waylay party members trying to get to polling stations.

Haaretz reports that a senior party source said there would also be issues of security, as many guards would be employed securing the concert.

It was not revealed whether party officials were planning on going to the concert themselves.