Britney Spears suffers backflip fail at Apple Music Festival but the costume changes make up for it

Britney Spears might have bungled a backflip during her triumphant return to London on Tuesday, but the eight costume changes show made up for it.

The pop singer performed songs from all nine of her albums at Camden’s Roundhouse as part of the Apple Music Festival, opening a 90-minute set with “Work B**ch” from Britney Jean and ending with “Till The World Ends” from Femme Fatale.

Hardly pausing to take a breath, and dancing surrounded by a troupe of energetic dancers throughout, the 34-year-old wore a green sequinned leotard with a top hat as she came on stage. Other outfits included several more leotards, with plenty of sparkle and at one point a diamante embellished ringmaster's jacket.

The tense moment came when Britney attempted some gymnastics with the help of a backing dancer, but they got the angles all wrong and it got awkward, quickly. She pretended it didn’t happen and move on like a true pro, but the curse of the iPhone got the better of her and some caught the embarrassing moment on camera.



​This is what it is supposed to look like...

A video posted by Johnny Routh (@johnny_routh) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:23am PST



Britney paused just twice to speak to the audience, once mocking the British accent, saying “Oh gosh!” before inviting an audience member on stage for a special rendition of her song “Freakshow”.

The man, who said his name was David, was put on a leash with a collar round his neck while Spears proceeded to lead him across the stage after dancers pretended to whip him.

Spears performed three of the six songs that have made it to UK number one since she first hit the pop scene in November 1998 aged 16, including the first “Baby One More Time”.

She also performed chart-toppers including “Oops! ... I Did It Again” and “Toxic”, much to the delight of screaming fans. Other hits the audience were treated to included “Stronger”, “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Boys”.



Gold confetti poured from the ceiling and fireworks were let off as she left the stage, shouting “Thank you London!” and was gone.

Additional reporting by Press Association