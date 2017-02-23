The 1975 had a cheeky dig at their critics during their performance at the 2017 Brit Awards.

Messages such as "out of tune", "shallow" and "bland monotone beats" were broadcast across giant screens at the O2 Arena as they took to the stage.

Many viewers appeared confused and thought the show had been hacked by someone who hated the band - the reality was that the quotes were used in their video for 'The Sound', off their latest album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It.

The quotes were taken from reviews of their debut album and work as a pretty good "f**k you" for a band who rapidly rose to become one of the biggest in the country.

Their performance was followed by a win for Best British Group, beating Little Mix, Bastille, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead.

During his acceptance speech frontman Matty Healy said: "This is mental. We've been a band since we were 13, for 14 years now. The only thing we tried to do with our album was the get back to that place where music made us feel alive.

"And I just want to say... people in pop music and in the broader public consciousness are told to 'stay in your lane'... but if you have a platform, don't [stay in your lane]."

The 1975 receive their gong ( Getty )

See the full list of winners below:

Best British Album – David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Global Success Award: Adele

Best International Male – Drake

Best International Female – Beyonce

Best International Group – A Tribe Called Quest

Best British Video – One Direction – ‘History’

Best British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé

Best British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

Best British Group: The 1975

Best British Breakthrough Act: Rag N’ Bone Man

Best Single: Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’