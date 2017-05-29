Bruce Springsteen treated fans to a surprise appearance at a live music show on Saturday night (27 May).

The beloved rocker was attending a show of his E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt who was performing alongside the Disciples of Soul at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.

According to Variety, Springsteen was “stood undetected” spectating the show before Van Zandt said: “Can I get my friend who's out of work?”

The Boss then went up on stage performing a duet of Born to Run track 'Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out' as well as the band's 'It's Been a Long Time,' 'I Don't Want to Go Home' and a cover of Marvin Gaye track 'Can I Get a Witness?'



Attending the show was Van Zandt's The Sopranos co-star Vincent Pastore who plays Big Pussy in the HBO series.

Usually its Springsteen doing the inviting onstage having brought a young fan up to perform a version of track 'Growin' Up.'