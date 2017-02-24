After much teasing, Calvin Harris has released his collaboration with Frank Ocean and Migos, ‘Slide’.

The track has long been an exciting prospect as Frank rarely contributes guest vocals, especially not to upbeat numbers like this.

‘Slide’ has a mellow funk inflection to it and is likely to be everywhere this summer - I can already imagine it being blasted on portable speakers in parks as someone flips burgers in slow motion.

Frank gives a nod to his recent album Blonde in his first verse, while later verses come from two thirds of Migos: Quavo and Offset.

The song is available on Spotify, iTunes and pretty much everywhere now, and would sit comfortably on a playlist next to The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s ‘I Feel It Coming’.

Harris performed all the instrumentation on the song himself, playing a Yamaha C7 Piano, Sequential Circuits Prophet 5, Fender Rhodes, Gibson SG Custom, Ibanez 1200 Bass, Linn LM-2, Roland TR-808, PPG Wave 2.2, and Roland Jupiter-8.