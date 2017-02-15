Carlos Santana suffers Beyhive wrath after 'out of context' quote about Beyonce's singing

Carlos Santana has attempted to "clarify" a comment he made about Beyonce after the Grammy Awards after it prompted a backlash from her fans.

The legendary guitarist was quoted in the Australian Associated Press where he said that Adele won the Grammy for Album of the Year over Beyonce because "she [Adele] can sing, sing".

"With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music - music to model a dress - she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her," he said.

Beyonce fans were obviously outraged and Santana began trending on Twitter, where even a few of his own fans jumped in to defend Beyonce:

Carlos Santana saying Beyoncé isn't a singer is like someone saying to me Carlos Santana doesn't absolutely own the guitar. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn't miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé out sang and outperformed Carlos Santana at the superbowl pregame years ago so he can keep his comments pic.twitter.com/OR6MxrRxRY — Mark Del Figgalo (@theIifeofpabIo) February 14, 2017

Since the backlash, Santana has posted a "clarification" on his official Facebook page.

"I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand.

"My intent was the congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammys. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context.

"I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best."