Harry Styles has ended his week-long residency on James Corden's The Late Late Show in style.

In quite a literal meaning of that phrase, as the former One Directioner turned solo artist donned a series of increasingly ludicrous outfits in Corden's bid to prove that Styles can literally pull anything off.

Which even included a mesh shirt and leather waistcoat; a poor look until Styles managed to magically turn it all around by popping on some sunglasses.

Between performing a medley of tracks from his self-titled debut album, alongside some karaoke favourites, Styles also helped Corden out in performing some scenes from classic romantic cinema, as a test for the newly crowned actor after his debut role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming Dunkirk.

The pair managed to nail their impressions of Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, though struggled with when exactly Kate Winslet asks Leonardo DiCaprio to "draw me like one of your French girls" in Titanic. Hint: it's definitely not when one of them is about to die.

Their trip also saw Styles confess that his single 'Sign of the Times', "makes me cry performing it sometimes, I find it quite emotional", before rather bizarrely adding, "in a cool way". Whatever that means.