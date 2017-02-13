Chance the Rapper has been awarded Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammys despite not having a record deal.

The unsigned artist and his album Coloring Book beat Kanye West's The Life of Pablo, Drake's Views, De La Soul's And The Anonymous Nobody, Schoolboy Q's Blank Face, and DJ Khaled's Major Key.

Last year the Recording Academy changed the rules for Grammy eligibilty so streaming-only releases such as Coloring Book could be considered.

Chance was nominated for six other awards tonight including Best New Artist (won), and Best Rap Performance for 'No Problem' (also won).

"Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord," he said in his acceptance speech for Best New Artist.

"I want to thank God for my mother and my father, who supported me since I was young, for Kirsten, for Kensli, for all of Chicago, and I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life."

"This is for every indie artist... shout out to DJ Drama... shout out to Soundcloud... it's another one baby!" he added in his speech for Best Rap Album.

