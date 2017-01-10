Chance the Rapper is here to remind you that Hidden Figures and Fences are two different films

Asides from Tom Hiddleston's speech and Emma Stone's awkward moment with La La Land director Damien Chazelle and his girlfriend, arguably the most cringe-worthy moment of the Golden Globes was Michael Keaton mispronouncing the name of Hidden Figures.

Keaton and NBCs Jenna Bush both called the film Hidden Fences, seemingly confusing the title with Denzel Washington drama Fences, which co-stars Viola Davis - she won the Best Supporting Actress gong for her performance.

The error prompted uproar on Twitter, with comedian Robin Thede writing: "All movies with black people don't sound alike."

"Hidden Figures" doesn't sound anything like "Fences." ALL MOVIES WITH BLACK PEOPLE DON'T SOUND ALIKE. #hiddenfences #twice — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 9, 2017

NBC News correspondent Bush made the mistake when she asked Pharrell Williams, who co-produced and composed the soundtrack for Hidden Figures, about his nomination for "Hidden Fences".

The singer, rapper and producer looked distinctly unimpressed.

The Birth of a Nation star Gabrielle Union couldn't believe it happened twice.

"Hidden Fences" - brilliant black women use math to launch Denzel Washington into space where he plays professional baseball with his son — Baratunde (@baratunde) January 9, 2017

Fortunately Chance the Rapper has taken it upon himself to make it clear, once and for all, what the correct film title is:

HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES HIDDEN FIGURES pic.twitter.com/N5x51ONIAn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

Got it?