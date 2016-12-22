Chance the Rapper and Jeremih save Christmas with surprise free festive mixtape

I’ve been struggling to get in the Christmas spirit this year - maybe its growing up, maybe it’s the bleak world situation - but Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have finally made it happen for me.

The pair posted a surprise Christmas present early this morning/late last night, depending on your time zone, in the form of Merry Christmas Lil Mama, a mixtape consisting of nine new tracks you can listen to for free on Soundcloud (below)

Opener ‘All the Way’ features comedian Hannibal Buress (“autotune my shit!”), while ‘Stranger at the Table’ riffs on the Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’ and 'I Shoulda Left You' echoes the sentiments of many: "Fuck 2016."

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

Who knows when Chance and Jeremih came up with the idea for a Christmas mixtape, let alone found time to record it, but it’s a lot of fun, a mix of festive piano and organ-based slow jams and a few more upbeat numbers.

Chance is still riding high of the success of his latest album Coloring Book, while Jeremih is expected to release his next LP Later That Night soon and possible a collaboration with Party Next Door.