Chance The Rapper’s Spotify streams up 200% after Grammy Awards

In what were some of the most gratifying moments of the night, Chance The Rapper won three Grammy Awards on Sunday for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album. He also delivered an inspired performance of "How Great" and "All We Got" alongside Kirk Franklin.

In the hours following the show, music fans helped boost the 23-year-old rapper’s streaming numbers on Spotify. In a press release, the company said that his streams are up 206 percent overall while streams for his track “How Great” reached 461 percent.

"Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord," he said while accepting his trophy for best new artist. "I want to thank God for my mother and my father, who supported me since I was young, for Kirsten, for Kensli, for all of Chicago, and I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life."

Streams for A Tribe Called Quest’s “We The People” are up 441 percent, Maren Morris’ “Once” is up 2884 percent, William Bell’s “Born Under A Bad Sign” is up 4950 percent and George Michael’s Fastlove Pt. 1 is up 1,266 percent.

Overall artists streams for William Bell, Cynthia Erivo, Sturgill Simpson and Morris Day jumped 680, 680, 346, and 344 percent, respectively.