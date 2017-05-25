Chris Cornell's widow Vicky writes emotional letter to late singer: 'I'm sorry you were alone'

Chris Cornell's widow has penned a letter to the late singer where she says that she thinks of the artist "every minute of every day".

In the note issued via Billboard, Vicky Cornell wrote that she knew the 52-year-old Audioslave and Soundgarden singer was not himself, and apologised for not being with him on the night that he died.

Her tribute was published as it emerged that Cornell was cremated in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Los Angeles on 23 May.

Remembering Chris Cornell (1964 - 2017)







1/18 Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2/18 Chris Cornell of Audioslave at the 2002 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA. Saturday, December 7, 2002 Getty Images

3/18 The members of Audioslave pose backstage with VH1 Music & Talent Executive Vice President Rick Krim at the 'ReAct Now: Music & Relief' benefit concert at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California Getty Images

4/18 Musician Chris Cornell of Audioslave and his daughter Toni sign a guitar donated by the band at the 'ReAct Now: Music & Relief' benefit concert at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

5/18 Musician Chris Cornell of the band Audioslave performs onstage at the VH1 Big In '05 Awards held at Stage 15 on the Sony lot on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California Kevin Winter/Getty Images

6/18 Musician Chris Cornell and his daughter attend the John Varvatos 4th Annual Stuart House Benefit at the John Varvatos Boutique on March 19, 2006 in West Hollywood, California David Livingston/Getty Images

7/18 Singer Chris Cornell performs at Vegas Grand Prix-Friday Night Street Party on April 6, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada Bryan Haraway/Las Vegas Grand Prix via Getty Images

8/18 Musician Chris Cornell and family attend the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall on September 5, 2008 in New York City Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

9/18 Musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Sept. 5, 2008 AP

10/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images

11/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois Roger Kisby/Getty Images

12/18 Musician/actor Chris Cornell of 'Machine Gun Preacher' poses for a portrait during 2011 Toronto Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images

13/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage at Big Day Out 2012 at the Sydney Showground on January 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

14/18 Soundgarden performs at Citi Presents Exclusive Soundgarden Performance Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'Superunknown' at Webster Hall on June 2, 2014 in New York City Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Citi

15/18 Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden visit SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2014 in New York City Getty Images North America

16/18 Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell perform during the 28th annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 26, 2014 in Mountain View, California Getty Images North America

17/18 Musician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. March 25, 2017 REUTERS

18/18 Chris Cornell and family attend the New York Screening of 'The Promise' at The Paris Theatre on April 18, 2017 in New York City Getty Images North America

The letter in full reads:

"My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,

Your Vicky."

Cornell was found hanged at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit on 19 May.

Results from a full post-mortem are yet to be released, but a statement released by the Medical Examiner's Office following the initial autopsy said: "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide."

In a statement, Cornell's family disputed the inferences that he "knowingly and intentionally killed himself".

Vicky Cornell said that she had spoken to him after the show when she noticed that he was slurring his words, and he told her that he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two".

According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug, which he said has various side effects.

The Samaritans can be contacted in the UK on 116 123. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255