Clean Bandit have claimed the coveted Christmas number one in the UK with their single 'Rockabye'.

The classical crossover trio fuses the genre with electronic and pop music notes, having formed while studying together at Cambridge University.

The track managed to beat off the likes of 'Human' by Rag N Bone Man, Little Mix's 'Touch', Louis Tomlinson's debut solo single 'Just Hold On' ft. Steve Aoki, and X Factor winner Matt Terry's 'When Christmas Comes Around'.

It also beat out a tribute to murdered Labour MP Jo Cox - a cover of the Rolling Stones' song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' featuring David Gray, KT Tunstall and a cross-party group of MPs.

"To now be Christmas number one is mind-blowing," Clean Bandit told the Official Charts Company (via Reuters). "It's something we never imagined would happen with Rockabye when we were writing and recording it. Thanks to everyone who has made this happen."

The track, which also features Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, first entered the charts nine weeks ago; its lyrics dealing with the struggles of a single mother clearly striking a chord with the British public during the holiday season, though Christmas songs accounted for nearly one third of the week's top 100.



That includes all the traditional mainstays, with Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and Wham's 'Last Christmas' both making an appearance in the Top 40.

On the album chart, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's joint record Together won the top spot, ahead of Little Mix's Glory Days.