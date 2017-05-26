Sir Cliff Richard has settled a legal battle which saw the singer sue the BBC and South Yorkshire Police over reports which named him as a suspected sex offender.
Richard sought to claim damages following media coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.
The singer found himself at the centre of a long-running investigation over four sexual assault allegations dating between 1958 and 1983.
Cliff Richard: Life in pictures
Cliff Richard: Life in pictures
-
1/22 Cliff Richard
Richard aged 18 at the Hulton Boys and Girls Exhibition at Olympia's Disc Theatre in August 1959 when he was lead singer of the Drifters
-
2/22 Cliff Richard
Pictured in 1962 with members of the Shadows, his backing group. Next to him is Bruce Welch, who played rhythm guitar
Getty Images
-
3/22 Cliff Richard
With his backing group, the Shadows, Richard became a massive pop star in the 1960s with a string of hit albums and singles including ‘I love You’ (1960), ‘the Young Ones (1961), Bachelor Boy (1962) and ‘Summer Holiday (1963)
-
4/22 Cliff Richard
With his mother, Dorothy, and one of his sisters in 1964
Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive
-
5/22 Cliff Richard
Outside the Royal Albert Hall where he represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in October 1967
-
6/22 Cliff Richard
Cliff Richard in 1968
-
7/22 Cliff Richard
Cliff Richard poses in front of his disc awards in the 1970s
-
8/22 Cliff Richard
On stage at the 1981 Royal Variety Performance, at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London
-
9/22 Cliff Richard
In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2008, Sir Cliff is reported as saying: "Of all the women I've known, there were only two that I've come close to marrying. One was Jackie Irving, a dancer whom I met in Blackpool. She was utterly beautiful and for a while we were inseparable. The other girl I came close to asking was Sue Barker, whom I met in 1982"
-
10/22 Cliff Richard
Orchestrating a round of singing as rain delays play during the 1996 Wimbledon tennis championships
-
11/22 Cliff Richard
Performing a duet with Flemish singer Helmut Lotti during a rehearsal of Lotti's album and TV broadcast 'Pop Classics' on 6 August 2003 in Brussels
-
12/22 Cliff Richard
Performing on stage during the 'Intelligent Finance Cliff Richard Tennis Classic' at Birmingham National Indoor Arena on 18 December 2004
-
13/22 Cliff Richard
Arriving with Brian May at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 December 2005 in London
-
14/22 Cliff Richard
Unveiling a plaque of his handprints in Wembley Arena's Square of Fame on 9 November 2006 in London
-
15/22 Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff Richard and The Shadows performs live on stage at the O2 Arena in London on 28 September 2009
-
16/22 Cliff Richard
Cliff Richard attends a press conference to announce details of his new album at Gilgamesh on 7 March 2011 in London
Getty Images
-
17/22 Cliff Richard
Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to Sir Cliff Richard backstage after the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert on 4 June 2012, along with Sir Elton John, Sir Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, and Shirely Bassey
-
18/22 Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff Richard at the 2012 US Open. The crooner claimed One Direction still compete with him to 'look cool'
Getty Images
-
19/22 Cliff Richard
Performing on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in 2012
Getty Images
-
20/22 Cliff Richard
Cliff Richard attends the 'Willkommen bei Carmen Nebel' show at Volkswagen Halle on 23 November 2013 in Braunschweig, Germany
-
21/22 Cliff Richard
Richard, 73, is one of the most successful British recording artists
-
22/22 Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff, born Harry Webb, has sold an estimated 21.5 million singles in the UK and 250 million worldwide during a career spanning over 50 years
Getty Images
After strenuously denying all claims, Richard's case was dropped last year with South Yorkshire Police apologising “wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused”.
The singer of such hits as 'Summer Holiday' and 'Millennium Prayer' released a statement shortly after stating that he was "hung out like live bait."
Sir Cliff accused the BBC of broadcasting the police raid purely for entertainment, adding that the news channel had added 'insult to injury' by submitting its coverage in a 'Scoop of the Year' journalism contest.
Police had previously claimed they were 'strong-armed' into giving a BBC reporter information about an investigation into Sir Cliff Richard.
The BBC remains at war with the singer. In 2014, BBC Director-General Tony Hall refused to apologise for the channel's coverage of the raid.
