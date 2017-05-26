Sir Cliff Richard has settled a legal battle which saw the singer sue the BBC and South Yorkshire Police over reports which named him as a suspected sex offender.

Richard sought to claim damages following media coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.

The singer found himself at the centre of a long-running investigation over four sexual assault allegations dating between 1958 and 1983.

1/22 Cliff Richard Richard aged 18 at the Hulton Boys and Girls Exhibition at Olympia's Disc Theatre in August 1959 when he was lead singer of the Drifters

2/22 Cliff Richard Pictured in 1962 with members of the Shadows, his backing group. Next to him is Bruce Welch, who played rhythm guitar Getty Images

3/22 Cliff Richard With his backing group, the Shadows, Richard became a massive pop star in the 1960s with a string of hit albums and singles including ‘I love You’ (1960), ‘the Young Ones (1961), Bachelor Boy (1962) and ‘Summer Holiday (1963)

4/22 Cliff Richard With his mother, Dorothy, and one of his sisters in 1964 Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive

5/22 Cliff Richard Outside the Royal Albert Hall where he represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in October 1967

6/22 Cliff Richard Cliff Richard in 1968

7/22 Cliff Richard Cliff Richard poses in front of his disc awards in the 1970s

8/22 Cliff Richard On stage at the 1981 Royal Variety Performance, at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London

9/22 Cliff Richard In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2008, Sir Cliff is reported as saying: "Of all the women I've known, there were only two that I've come close to marrying. One was Jackie Irving, a dancer whom I met in Blackpool. She was utterly beautiful and for a while we were inseparable. The other girl I came close to asking was Sue Barker, whom I met in 1982"

10/22 Cliff Richard Orchestrating a round of singing as rain delays play during the 1996 Wimbledon tennis championships

11/22 Cliff Richard Performing a duet with Flemish singer Helmut Lotti during a rehearsal of Lotti's album and TV broadcast 'Pop Classics' on 6 August 2003 in Brussels

12/22 Cliff Richard Performing on stage during the 'Intelligent Finance Cliff Richard Tennis Classic' at Birmingham National Indoor Arena on 18 December 2004

13/22 Cliff Richard Arriving with Brian May at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 December 2005 in London

14/22 Cliff Richard Unveiling a plaque of his handprints in Wembley Arena's Square of Fame on 9 November 2006 in London

15/22 Cliff Richard Sir Cliff Richard and The Shadows performs live on stage at the O2 Arena in London on 28 September 2009

16/22 Cliff Richard Cliff Richard attends a press conference to announce details of his new album at Gilgamesh on 7 March 2011 in London Getty Images

17/22 Cliff Richard Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to Sir Cliff Richard backstage after the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert on 4 June 2012, along with Sir Elton John, Sir Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, and Shirely Bassey

18/22 Cliff Richard Sir Cliff Richard at the 2012 US Open. The crooner claimed One Direction still compete with him to 'look cool' Getty Images

19/22 Cliff Richard Performing on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in 2012 Getty Images

20/22 Cliff Richard Cliff Richard attends the 'Willkommen bei Carmen Nebel' show at Volkswagen Halle on 23 November 2013 in Braunschweig, Germany

21/22 Cliff Richard Richard, 73, is one of the most successful British recording artists

22/22 Cliff Richard Sir Cliff, born Harry Webb, has sold an estimated 21.5 million singles in the UK and 250 million worldwide during a career spanning over 50 years Getty Images

After strenuously denying all claims, Richard's case was dropped last year with South Yorkshire Police apologising “wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused”.

The singer of such hits as 'Summer Holiday' and 'Millennium Prayer' released a statement shortly after stating that he was "hung out like live bait."

Cliff Richard on abuse claims

Sir Cliff accused the BBC of broadcasting the police raid purely for entertainment, adding that the news channel had added 'insult to injury' by submitting its coverage in a 'Scoop of the Year' journalism contest.

Police had previously claimed they were 'strong-armed' into giving a BBC reporter information about an investigation into Sir Cliff Richard.

The BBC remains at war with the singer. In 2014, BBC Director-General Tony Hall refused to apologise for the channel's coverage of the raid.