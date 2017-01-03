Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar will headline Coachella Festival 2017, it has been announced.

The festival's official Twitter account posted the news on 3 January along with the rest of the full line-up.

The festival will also see the xx, Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Dillon Francis, Mac Miller, Glass Animals, SOHN and Stormzy perform.

Bon Iver, Future, Martin Garrix, Gucci Mane, Two Door Cinema Club, Blossoms and Local Natives are set to appear, plus New Order, Porter Robinson, legendary film composer Hans Zimmer, Kaytranada, Tove Lo and HONNE.

Noticeably Lorde, who has been virtually silent since the release of her Grammy Award-winning debut Pure Heroine in 2013, has been announced in what is her first confirmed festival appearance of the year.

Coachella takes place in the Colorado Desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, between 14 and 23 April.

