Fresh from her Super Bowl LI performance, Lady Gaga has confirmed she will step in for Beyoncé at Coachella after she announced she would not be able to headline the festival due to pregnancy.

Billboard reported that organisers were finalising plans last night and a few hours later Gaga tweeted an updated line-up poster, alongside the caption: “Let’s party in the desert!”

Coachella did pretty well to find such a high-profile stand-in at such short notice (in mega festival terms - it takes place in April) and Gaga is a fitting replacement, the pair having collaborated several times, most memorably on the tracks ‘Telephone’ and (my personal jam) ‘Videophone’.

( Getty )

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, hoped to play Coachella but was advised not to by doctor’s; she could have been in her third trimester during the set.

The slot adds to a busy summer for Gaga, who, off the back of the Super Bowl half-time show, will soon embark on a Joanne world tour.

She will be the first woman to headline Coachella since Björk in 2007 and is joined on the line-up by Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Bon Iver, Future, Lorde and more.

The festival takes place in Indio, California on two consecutive weekends: 14-16 and 21-23 April.