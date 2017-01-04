Coachella offers many audial delights this year, with Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Radiohead headlining and the list of support acts including The xx, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Future and Lorde.

If you want to get your face well and truly roasted though, be sure to get a ticket for one of the Sunday dates when none other than Hans Zimmer will be performing.

The world famous film composer is behind the scores of Interstellar, Inception, The Thin Red Line, Gladiator, Planet Earth II and much, much more - known for creating vast walls of shuddering, shimmering sound.

And if news of his billing wasn’t great enough, look he’s next to on the line-up:

best b2b ever pic.twitter.com/LfaFqUsDei — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) January 4, 2017

Okay, so there’s only an outside chance he’ll end up playing straight after DJ Khaled, but what a juxtaposition that would be.

Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California between 14 April and 23 April. Other acts performing include Father John Misty, Schoolboy Q, Future Islands, Mac DeMarco, Banks, Kaytranada and Warpaint.