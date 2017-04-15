Radiohead were forced to leave the stage during their set at Coachella festival after the show was hit by sound issues.

At the festival in Indio. California, the band were met with a slew of technical problems just three songs into their set, including a complete sound cut-off and sudden bursts of feedback.

"F***in’ aliens again," Thom Yorke told the crowd.

Sound keeps cutting out during #radiohead at coachella 😢 #someonesgettingfired A post shared by Lyndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

The first sound dropout happened during 'Ful Stop', Pitchfork reports, while the second happened during '15 Step'.

Radiohead continued to play through '15 Step' before the stage went dark.

After the second dropout took place - near the end of 'Let Down' where a glitch took out the main speakers, the band left the stage then returned a second time, and Yorke addressed the audience: "I'd love to tell you a joke to lighten the mood. But we're Radiohead, so f*** it."

Regardless of the sound issues, fans were delighted when Radiohead brought out a number of tracks rarely performed live, including 'Creep', 'Paranoid Android' and 'Karma Police'.