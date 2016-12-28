Daft Punk have made it to the top of the US singles charts for the first time in their career after eight weeks at No.2.

'Starboy', their collaboration with The Weeknd, is sitting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reports.

It replaces 'Black Beatles' by Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane. 'Starboy' is The Weeknd's third US No.1, after 'Can't Feel My Face' and 'The Hills' off his second album Beauty Behind the Madness.

Daft Punk have previously peaked at a No.2 high with 'Get Lucky' featuring Pharrell in 2013.

They made it into the Hot 100 for the first time on 30 August 1997 with their song 'Around the World', which went onto peak at No. 61.

'One More Time' followed in 2001, also peaking at No. 61, and was the French duo's last Hot 100 entry until 'Get Lucky'.

They get an honourable mention of-sorts for Kanye West's 'Stronger', which sampled their 2001 track 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' and topped the charts in 2007.

So, as Billboard points out, Daft Punk waited 19 years, four months and a week between their first Hot 100 appearance and their first No. 1

It's the longest wait between a first Hot 100 visit and first No. 1 since Santana went almost 30 years between 'Jingo' (25 October, 1969) and his No. 1 'Smooth' ft. Rob Thomas, which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on 23 October, 1999.

'Starboy''s follow-up 'I Feel It Coming', also featuring Daft Punk, continues to climb up the charts.

The song has been named by several critics as the standout track on The Weeknd's new album Starboy, and currently sits at No. 25 on the charts.